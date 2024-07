Prior 88.6

Current conditions 87.1 vs 88.5 expected

Prior 88.3

Expectations 86.9 vs 89.0 expected

Prior 89.0; revised to 88.8

The data from the euro area this week has been rather poor to say the least. The readings here reaffirm softer business conditions in the German economy, alongside a worsening outlook as well. Again, if the economy is the one calling the shots, there is a strong case for a September rate cut. Now, it's up to inflation data to play ball.