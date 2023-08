Prior -1.6%

Import price index -13.2% vs -12.9% y/y expected

Prior -11.4%

The main drag on the year-on-year reading is energy price developments. If you strip out energy prices, import prices were only down 3.1% compared to July last year. But with an increase of energy prices by 0.5% on the month, the July import price reading would actually be down 0.9% if you strip out energy prices.