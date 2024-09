Prior +1.4%; revised to +1.7%

Factory orders may have gotten a boost amid a one-off nature yesterday here. But industrial output continues to slump hard and that adds to the worrying outlook for the German manufacturing sector. If you exclude energy and construction, the drop on the month is even more profound i.e. -3.2%. The production of capital goods fell by 4.2%, production of intermediate goods by 2.8% and production of consumer goods by 1.2%.