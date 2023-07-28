Prior +6.4%

HICP +6.5% vs +6.6% y/y expected

Prior +6.8%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Headline annual inflation comes in right on estimates and is slightly lower than in June, as preempted by the state readings from earlier. The monthly figure shows an increase of 0.3% though but for now, the ECB can take in a bit of comfort after yesterday's change in communication directive. The other goods news is at least food price inflation is seen coming down. It is estimated at 11.0% in July and way lower than the 17.2% reading back in April.