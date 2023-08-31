Prior -0.8%

Retail sales -2.2% vs -1.0% y/y expected

Prior -1.6%

Consumption activity in Germany continues to be hurt by high inflation mostly. And this is not a good look for the economy especially with a manufacturing recession and now the services sector flipping over in Q3. The most jarring detail in this report is that while retail food sales is up 6.8% compared to July last year in nominal terms, it is actually down 1.8% in real terms. Talk about the impact of inflation. And that means retail food sales have actually fallen for 25 months in a row now when you look at things through the above metric.