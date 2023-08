Prior -0.2%

Annual wholesale prices are seen down 2.8% compared to July last year and this is the fourth straight month that it is lower, owing much to a sharp decline in prices for mineral oil products. Just be wary though that the German stats office is going to be rebasing these numbers next year, whereby wholesale selling prices will be rebased to 2021 as of reference month January 2024. The first report for that will be released in March 2024.