Prior +2.4%

CPI +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%

HICP +2.5% vs +2.6% y/y expected

Prior +2.8%

HICP +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.2%

Slight delay in the release by the source. This fits with estimates from the state readings earlier here. Core annual inflation is seen easing a touch to 2.9%, after having held at 3.0% in April and May. It's progress I guess, but a very gradual one.