  • Prior -25.7; revised to -25.8

The reading still marks an improvement to the previous month, but there are still mixed feelings about the situation in Germany at the moment. While income expectations have improved again, both the propensity to buy and economic expectations have suffered slight losses instead. GfK notes that:

"Consumer sentiment is not showing a clear upward trend at present. As a result, the rise in consumer climate index has slowed again somewhat. lower propensity to save has prevented the recovery in consumer sentiment from stagnating this month. However, it is still below the low level of spring 2020 during the first Covid-19 lockdown."