Prior 89.3

Current conditions 88.3 vs 88.5 expected

Prior 88.3

Expectations 89.0 vs 91.0 expected

Prior 90.4; revised to 90.3

Slight delay in the release by the source. The German business climate declined in June, missing on estimates in all three readings. That's not a good sign on how economic sentiment is holding up towards the end of Q2. And that is arguably not helped by the recent political woes in the region.