Prior -1.4%

PPI +0.1% vs 0.0% y/y expected

Prior +1.0%

The main contributor to the drop in the annual reading is energy prices as if you strip that out, producer prices are still up by 2.8% compared to June last year. But a positive thing to note is that the drag from energy prices on the monthly reading is starting to be phased out, with producer prices still coming in 0.3% lower if you take that component out.