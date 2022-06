Prior +7.9%

HICP +8.2% vs +8.8% y/y expected

Prior +8.7%

The result is well within estimates of what the state readings offered earlier. Of note, headline monthly consumer inflation rose by just 0.1% while the EU-harmonised reading actually fell by 0.1%. The details are lacking but if the state readings are anything to go by, food inflation and gas/energy inflation remain high and that won't be too comforting.