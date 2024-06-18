Prior -72.3

Economic sentiment 47.5 vs 50.0 expected

Prior 47.1

After a decent recovery in previous months, German economic sentiment is seen stalling as we look towards June. It applies to both the headline reading and the outlook index. Of note, ZEW says that inflation expectations have increased and that is perhaps a contributing factor. Adding to that, the stall should also be interpreted in the context of euro area sentiment as a whole. In that lieu, I'm figuring the recent political woes since last week isn't helping.