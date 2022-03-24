  • Prior 58.4
  • Services PMI 55.0 vs 53.8 expected
  • Prior 55.8
  • Composite PMI 54.6 vs 53.7 expected
  • Prior 55.6

The readings are a beat on expectations but still points towards some moderation in growth conditions in the German economy. Some businesses pointed to supply problems and weaker demand owing to the war in Ukraine. And the imbalances between supply and demand resulted in a further surge in price pressures in March.

The German private sector saw the steepest rise in overall input costs on record with cost pressures intensifying across both the manufacturing and services sector, the latter reaching an all-time high. That will just continue to keep the  inflation  pressure on the ECB in the months ahead.

The full report can be found here.