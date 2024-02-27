Prior -29.7; revised to -29.6

German consumer sentiment is seen stabilising but still at a relatively low level. Rising prices and a weaker economic outlook continues to keep a drag on household optimism in Europe's largest economy. GfK notes that:

"For the time being, Germany must continue to wait for an economic recovery. There is great uncertainty among consumers. In addition to the constantly rising prices, weaker economic forecasts this year are likely to be another important reason for this."