Prior +0.2%

The headline is a rather poor reading, missing on estimates and is the sharpest drop since the start of the pandemic on April 2020 (drop of 18.1% at the time). Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, many companies are reporting problems processing their orders due to disrupted supply chains. Looking at the details, production of capital goods fell by 6.6%, while the production of intermediate goods decreased by 3.8% and the production of consumer goods by 1.5%.