Prior +1.4%

PPI +30.9% vs +28.2% y/y expected

Prior +25.9%

That's a striking jump in producer prices as we are seeing the impact from the Russia-Ukraine conflict seep in. The over 30% increase in annual producer prices is the largest on record. The main jump comes from energy prices, which were seen up 83.8% y/y in March as compared to 10.4% y/y in February. But across the board, price increases were also seen in intermediate goods, non-durable consumer goods, durable consumer goods, and also capital goods. Up, up, and away...