Prior +8.7%

CPI +0.8% vs +0.7% m/m expected

Prior +0.8%

HICP +7.8% vs +7.5% y/y expected

Prior +9.3%

HICP +1.1% vs +0.8% m/m expected

Prior +1.0%

The drop in headline annual inflation compared to February owes much to the base effects adjustment, considering the spike in oil prices last year amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. I'd be more concerned about the continued increase in prices as seen from the monthly readings and that will be of more importance towards the end of the year.