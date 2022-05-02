  • Prior +0.3%
  • Retail sales -2.7% y/y
  • Prior +7.0%

Retail turnover in Germany slumped last month, missing on estimates as the higher  inflation  and cost pressures are likely factors to blame here. Looking at the details, retail sales fell in real terms on the month but were actually a little over 2% higher in nominal terms. As suggested by the German stats office, this points to a significant difference in the high price increases in retail trade as compared to the same period last year.

DE retail