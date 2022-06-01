German manufacturing activity saw a slight improvement from the 20-month low in April (54.6) but challenging times still lie ahead. A further decline in new orders was observed in May, with output price inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term being little changed from the record high in April. S&P Global notes that:

"Latest PMI data signalled a deepening decline in manufacturing new orders, amid an array of headwinds to demand that included heightened uncertainty among clients due to the war in Ukraine, COVID-related lockdowns in China and some signs of demand destruction from elevated prices.

"Although May's survey pointed to a slight upturn in manufacturing production levels, with firms reporting a boost from greater staffing capacity and, in some cases, better material availability, the rate of output growth was only modest overall as supply problems continued to curb activity across many companies. Manufacturing output still has some way to go to catch up with demand, but a slowdown in the rate of accumulation of backlogs is a further indication that the gap has closed somewhat.

"Positively, the incidence of supply delays eased during the month, down to the second-lowest since December 2020, coinciding with slightly slower increases in both input costs and output prices across the goods-producing sector. Notwithstanding the tentative signs that price and supplychain pressures have perhaps peaked, material shortages are still a considerable constraint on production and price pressures remain uncomfortably high for businesses.

"The near-term operating environment facing manufacturers is a challenging one in terms of both demand and supply, and this is emphasised by the fact that firms' expectations remain pessimistic and stuck at their lowest for nearly two years."