Prior 89.4; revised to 89.3

Current conditions 88.3 vs 89.8 expected

Prior 88.9

Expectations 90.4 vs 90.9 expected

Prior 89.9; revised to 89.7

The readings are softer than estimated, with the headline index matching the April reading after the revision. The expectations/outlook index continues to point to improved fortunes though, so that's one positive takeaway from the report.