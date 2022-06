Prior +2.8%

PPI +33.6% vs +33.5% y/y expected

Prior +33.5%

Another month, another increase in German producer prices. While the monthly increase is not as drastic, the trend remains rather robust and this just points to further upwards pressure on prices and inflation in general. Even if you strip away energy from the equation, producer prices are still up by a whopping 16.5% compared to May last year: