Prior +2.2%

CPI +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%

HICP +2.8% vs +2.7% y/y expected

Prior +2.4%

HICP +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.6%

The readings are more or less in line with estimates, as German annual inflation ticks a little higher in May. The falling trend in core annual inflation has also stalled, with the reading there coming in at 3.0% - similar to April. Services inflation remains relatively stubborn, moving up to 3.9%. It was previously 3.4% in the month before.