Prior +7.2%

CPI -0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.4%

HICP +6.3% vs +6.8% y/y expected

Prior +7.6%

HICP -0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.6%

The downside miss was already foreshadowed by the state readings earlier and this marks the lowest level in annual headline inflation in Germany since February last year. The more positive news for the economy is that the monthly inflation readings also surprised to the downside, coming in negative.