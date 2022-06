Prior -5.4%

Retail sales -3.6% vs -2.0% y/y expected

Prior -0.4%

German retail sales picked up a little in May after a dreadful April showing but the details reveal that turnover was still slightly down again in food and food retailing. Instead, retail trade in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather products was up by 10.6% and carried the monthly performance in May.