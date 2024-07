Prior €22.1 billion

The trade surplus expanded but not in the right way, with exports slumping by 3.6% on the month while imports falling by 6.6% on the month. The details show that exports to China fell by 10.2% on the month while imports from the UK fell by 9.3% on the month. Foreign trade with EU countries was also relatively poor with exports falling by 2.5% and imports by 8.9% respectively.