Prior +0.4%

Compared to the same month last year, wholesale prices are seen down 0.7%. That owes much to lower prices for chemical products, which were seen down 13.9% relative to a year ago. As for the monthly figure, the increase owes to higher wholesale prices for grain, unmanufactured tobacco, seeds and animal feeds (+3.4%). That is offset by lower prices for chemical products (-0.9%) and metal products (-0.5%) mostly.