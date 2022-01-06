Prior -6.9%; revised to -5.8%

Germany factory orders WDA +1.3% y/y

Prior -1.0%; revised to +0.1%

That's a marked improvement after the slump in October, owing to a jump in new orders for manufacture of other transport equipment (aircraft, ships, trains etc.) (+32.0%). In the bigger picture, new orders in November were 6.6% higher than pre-pandemic levels i.e. February 2020. That said, despite a 4.1% increase in manufacturing turnover on the month, it is still 3.4% below pre-pandemic levels.