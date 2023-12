Prior +3.8%

HICP +2.3% vs +2.3% y/y prelim

Prior +3.0%

If you strip out food and energy prices i.e. core inflation, the reading was 3.8% in November and that is still on the higher side even if the signs are pointing to further moderation in price pressures in the German economy. Services inflation was seen at 3.4% and that is also keeping prices elevated on the month.