Services PMI 46.4 vs 46.2 expected

Composite PMI 46.4 vs 44.9 expected

The readings are an improvement relative to October but they still show a contraction in the German economy this month, albeit at a slower pace. Demand conditions continue to be impacted by strong inflation with manufacturers reporting another steep decline in new orders. A positive though is that labour market conditions continue to stay more robust. S&P Global notes that:

“November’s flash PMI survey doesn’t alter the narrative that Germany is likely heading for a recession, but it does offer some hope that the contraction in the economy will perhaps be shallower than first feared. The headline PMI surprised on the upside, coming in above consensus at 46.4 and signalling the slowest rate of decline in business activity for three months.

“Positively, data showed a reduction in the downward pressure on factory production, as manufacturers reported an improvement in material availability and an overall shortening of supplier delivery times for the first time in almost two-and-a-half years.

“Not to get too carried away, however, underlying demand continues to weaken rapidly, linked to sharp price increases and hesitancy among customers, with the downturn in service sector new business even gathering pace to the quickest since May 2020.

"The PMI survey shows that pipeline price pressures are moderating, with manufacturers reporting a sharp slowdown in the rate of input cost inflation to a near twoyear low in November. That said, not only are firms' costs still rising much faster than normal, but it will take time for the softening of pipeline pressures to feed through to slower consumer price inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term.

“Business confidence has steadied somewhat, with a mild autumn having perhaps allayed concerns about gas shortages over the winter. That said, expectations have merely improved from ultra-low levels, meaning they are still rooted deeply in negative territory as firms continue to highlight concerns about the soaring cost of living, rising interest rates and still-high uncertainty.”