Prior 86.5

Current conditions 84.3 vs 85.4 expected

Prior 85.7

Expectations 87.2 vs 87.0 expected

Prior 87.3

German business morale dipped in November with both the current conditions and outlook readings also easing compared to the month before. This just reaffirms the struggles in Europe's largest economy with storm clouds still brewing going into next year. It's not a pretty look especially with the manufacturing sector still in recession and Trump tariffs on the horizon.