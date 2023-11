Prior 86.9

Current conditions 89.4 vs 89.5 expected

Prior 89.2

Expectations 85.2 vs 85.7 expected

Prior 84.7; revised to 84.8

The readings are an improvement to October even if they do miss on estimates slightly. It at least reaffirms that German business morale isn't worsening in November and that is a welcome development amid all the recent pessimism surrounding Europe's largest economy as of late.