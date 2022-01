Prior +2.8%; revised to +2.4%

Industrial production WDA -2.4% y/y

Prior -0.6%; revised to -0.9%

That's a notable miss on industrial output with the drag largely driven by a fall in the manufacture of machinery and equipment, which was down 3.6% in November. Of note, overall production is seen 7.0% below pre-pandemic levels i.e. February 2020.