Prior -1.0%; revised to -0.4%

That's a positive rebound after the fall in output in October, with production of capital goods seen up 1.4%, consumer goods up 0.9%, and intermediate goods up 0.5% on the month. Even for energy-intensive industries, production there was seen up by 1.5% on the month. But compared to the same month last year, overall production is still seen down by 2.8%.