Prior -0.3%

Retail sales -2.9% vs -4.9% y/y expected

Prior -2.9%

That's a positive surprise and the details also reveal that in annual terms, retail turnover for 2021 as a whole (provisional estimate) is roughly 0.9% better than in 2020 in real terms - indicating a record high. That said, some areas of shop-based retail trade such as textiles, clothing, footwear, and leather products all suffered losses in turnover for a second year running amid the pandemic.