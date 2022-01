Prior €12.5 billion

Exports +1.7% m/m

Prior +4.1%

Imports +3.3% m/m

Prior +5.0%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The German trade surplus shrank a little as exports grew by 1.7% on the month while imports grew by 3.3% on the month in November. This continues to reaffirm some improvement in trade conditions, which is befitting of the trend as a whole since the depths of the pandemic.