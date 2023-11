Prior 30k

Unemployment rate 5.9% vs 5.8% expected

Prior 5.8%

That marks another increase in German unemployment with the jobless rate also ticking a little higher on the month. It is still only a slight change to the 5.5% unemployment rate in November last year but it does hint at some softness in the labour market now as the economy has been hit by a slowdown and a manufacturing recession this year.