Prior -22.0; revised to -21.9

The reading is an improvement to the month before. However, in the grand scheme of things, German consumer sentiment remains depressed mostly. GfK notes that:

"After the sever setback in the previous month, the slight improvement in consumer sentiment can be interpreted as stabilisation at a low level. The consumer climate has not made any progress since June 2024 so the slight increase cannot be interpreted as the start of a noticeable recovery."