Prior -0.8%

That's a welcome beat for German retail sales to start Q4, following months of softer readings in general. The details are a bit mixed though with food retail sales falling by 1.3% on the month while non-food retail sales increased by 1.4% compared to September. Meanwhile, online and mail order sales were seen up 2.9% on the month but overall sales are down 1.2% relative to the same month a year ago.