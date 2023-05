GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) -0.2% vs +0.2% y/y prelim

GDP (working day adjusted) -0.5% vs -0.1% y/y prelim

What initially was supposed to be marginal growth turned out to be flat growth, and is now revised to a contraction in the German economy in Q1. As such, that sees Germany suffer a winter recession and this isn't really a vote of confidence on the outlook moving forward despite the supposed resilience in the services sector.