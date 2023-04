Prior -0.4%

Non-seasonally adjusted GDP +0.2% vs +0.8% y/y expected

Prior +0.3%

Working day adjusted GDP -0.1% vs +0.3% y/y expected

Prior +0.9%

That's a rather disappointing report as the German economy barely escapes a recession and the headline here is weighing on the euro. Lawmakers were quite certain that the economy held up in Q1 so this is a poor reflection of confidence by all accounts. EUR/USD is falling back under 1.1000 to fresh session lows of 1.0985 now.