GDP (non-seasonally adjusted) +1.8% vs +1.5% y/y prelim

GDP (working day adjusted) +1.7% vs +1.4% y/y prelim

The final revision sees a marginal expansion in the German economy in Q2 but the early signs point towards a material decline in economic output for Q3. And with a gas crunch and energy crisis looming over the winter months, a recession isn't too far away.