Non-seasonally adjusted GDP +1.2% vs +1.1% y/y prelim

Working day adjusted GDP +1.3% vs +1.2% y/y prelim

The reading just reaffirms a slight expansion in the German economy in Q3 but amid fears of an energy crunch and declining consumption, Q4 looks likely to mark a contraction and the focus now is on whether there will be a prolonged recession to follow.