The newswire says that the date had been decided by the German cabinet. It has to be held at the latest by 26 October 2025 and no earlier than 31 August 2025. So, this is right smack in the middle of the expected period in autumn.

This will be the elections for the federal parliament, with 630 seats up for grabs in the Bundestag (as of now). For some context, the last election in 2021 resulted in a "traffic light" coalition taking charge between the SPD, FDP, and Greens. That broke the previous "grand coalition" between the SPD and CDU/CSU.