Habeck singles out Hungary ahead of the next meeting between EU leaders at the end of the month. He says that:

"(All countries need to reduce their oil dependency on Russia) That includes Hungary. If you take that as the basis of discussion, then an agreement should be possible. If you include other topics into the question of an oil embargo it will be very, very difficult. I know that intensive discussions are ongoing. In five days we have the next EU Council, I assume that that is the corridor in which either an agreement is reached or one will have to consider other instruments."

There is no mention of what the "other instruments" might be, so we'll see. As things stand, Hungary is the main opposition to the Russia oil embargo.