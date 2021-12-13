Lindner says that the decision is not yet taken on who will succeed Weidmann but the government would announce its proposal soon. Speaking to reporters in Berlin, he says that:

"Today he (Weidmann) will officially say goodbye at the G7 conference. And very soon after that, the federal government will make an appointment proposal."

For added context, Weidmann opted to resign here and will step down on 31 December. ECB executive board member, Isabel Schnabel, is among the likely candidates so look out for her name in the hat.