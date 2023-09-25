Another weak read this month for this survey. The Ifo index is Germany’s most prominent leading indicator

at 85.7 it dropped for the fifth month in a row due to the August number revised upwards to 85.8

85.7 is one of the weakest Ifo index readings of the last five years

The current assessment component continued its recent downward trend

Expectations improved a little

The negatives hitting the German economy are continuing:

the Chinese economy is not gaining momentum

The Chinese economy is increasingly rivalling the German economy

ECB rate hikes continue (although the end is in sight, if not already here) and the delayed (transmission) impacts will continue to rise

energy transition and energy prices uncertainty persist

While the current assessment component continued its recent downward trend, expectations improved somewhat. What today's reading shows is that the economic picture has not changed. The Chinese economy is still not gaining momentum and, at the same time, has become a rival to the German economy. The European Central Bank continues hiking interest rates and the delayed impact of tighter monetary policy will continue to weigh on the economy. Policy uncertainty regarding the energy transition and energy prices has also not disappeared. The recently announced policy measures have, so far, done very little to turn sentiment around. In fact, German businesses, as well as politicians and the entire economy, are gradually getting used to the idea that the economy is in for a longer period of subdued growth. In this regard, today’s Ifo index is unfortunately only a confirmation and shows we are nowhere near a turning point.

