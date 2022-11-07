  • Prior -0.8%; revised to -1.2%
  • Industrial production +2.6% y/y
  • Prior +2.5%; revised to +1.6%

German factory output improved at the end of Q3, though there was a bit of a negative bump to the August numbers. Looking at the details, the production of consumer goods was up by 1.4% and the production of capital goods by 1.1%. Meanwhile, the production of intermediate goods decreased by 0.1%.

Despite some of the better numbers, the production in the energy-intensive industrial branches declined by 0.9% and delivery bottlenecks are still a major problem for the overall sector.

