Prior +1.9%

HICP +1.8% vs +1.9% y/y expected

Prior +2.0%

The softer headline figure was more or less expected after the state readings earlier here. Core annual inflation is expected to come in at 2.7% though, just marginally lower than the 2.8% reading in August. So, there is still more work to be done there to convince of a much stronger disinflation trend in Europe's largest economy.