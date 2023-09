Prior 18k

Unemployment rate 5.7% vs 5.7% expected

German unemployment rises less than expected on the month but it has been a consistent trend over the last year at least. Compared to September 2022, the number of unemployed persons were at 2.502 million but it is now at 2.642 million. That being said, at 5.7%, the jobless rate is still considerably steady so there isn't much worries of the economic slowdown impacting the labour market all too much yet.