Among the steps being considered is a requirement for people with only two vaccination shots to show proof of a negative test in order to enter a restaurant or a bar i.e. only those with a booster shot do not have to do so.

That said, rules on quarantine measures are likely to be relaxed so as to avoid having too many people in isolation at the same time.

For some context, RKI notes in its latest weekly report that roughly 44% of COVID-19 infections in Germany comprises of the omicron variant and that around 41% of people have had received their booster shot.